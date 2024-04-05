YouTube Trailer Teases Apple’s New Developer Channel Ahead of WWDC 2024

Apple has released a teaser trailer for its new developer channel on YouTube.

Ahead of its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple encourages developers to “stay up to date on the latest Apple software, technologies, and platforms.”

The teaser trailer was posted on the Apple Developer channel. Dubbed ‘Welcome to Apple Developer,’ the short teaser gives an overview of how coders, students, and creatives can discover the latest in Apple’s technology. Apple encourages developers to bring their apps to the over two billion users across the Apple ecosystem.

The teaser concludes by suggesting viewers subscribe to the channel and visit the Apple Developer website.

If we navigate into the Apple Developer channel, we’ll find that the company has published over 40 videos from WWDC 2023. These range from an overview of ‘What’s new in AppKit’ to ‘Add SharePlay to your app’. Many videos are tutorials designed to help inspire developers on innovations for the App Store and Apple ecosystem.

WWDC 2024 is slated to begin on June 10th and run until June 14th. This year, Apple is expected to detail the new innovations on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. It’s also believed that Apple is focusing on AI technology as well. However, don’t expect an Apple-made chatbot as reports have debunked this.

It’s expected that as WWDC 2024 is presented, new videos will pop up on the Apple Developer website.