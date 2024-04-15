Google Pixel 9 Said to Feature Emergency Satellite Connectivity

Usman Qureshi
11 hours ago

Over the years, Google’s Pixel series has faced connectivity challenges, but there’s optimism for improvement with the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

An inside source has shared some insights with AndroidAuthority regarding the Pixel 9’s modem enhancements. These upgrades promise to not only address existing issues but also introduce satellite connectivity.

Since Google transitioned to its semi-custom Tensor chips in 2021, the Pixel series has adopted Exynos modems in collaboration with Samsung’s S.LSI division. This shift marked a departure from the Qualcomm modems used in previous Pixel models.

Early iterations of these modems suffered from software stability issues. Users of the Pixel 6, for example, reported modem crashes that impacted other phone functionalities, including sensors.

However, with ongoing software updates and the incorporation of the Exynos Modem 5300 in the Pixel 8 series, the situation has gradually improved.

Despite these advancements, recent user reports indicate persistent connectivity issues, particularly among Pixel 7 and 8 users following a March 2024 update.

The upcoming Tensor G4 processor, set to debut in the Pixel 9 series, aims to address these concerns with the introduction of the Samsung Modem 5400.

While this modem may not be Qualcomm, it promises enhanced performance, efficiency, and improved stability. Additionally, it supports 3GPP Rel. 17, enabling 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), which translates to satellite-based communication capabilities.

The Exynos Modem 5400’s NTN capabilities enable the Pixel 9 series to be the first to offer this satellite-based connectivity feature. Initially, T-Mobile, in collaboration with SpaceX, will provide this service.

