A Google Pixel 9 Pro ‘XL’ is Coming Too, Says Reliable Leaker

Reliable leaker @OnLeaks (known as Steve Hemmerstoffer) has shared some new 5K renders of upcoming Google Pixel devices, specifically the Pixel 9 yet again.

The renders were shared with 91mobiles and we see some high quality images of what claim to be the upcoming entry Pixel 9, with rounded corners and flat sides, giving us some iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 design vibes.

There’s a rear dual camera bump again, along with buttons on the right side and a USB-C charging port as part of the flat design:

But the most interesting news from today? @OnLeaks corrects earlier reports by stating that the previously leaked renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro were actually of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This marks the return of the ‘XL’ moniker, which we’ve seen from 2016. This means there will be three Pixel smartphones this year, if the leaks come true.

“So… It appears the #Google phones I’ve leaked in January are actually the #Pixel9Pro and which will likely be marketed as #Pixel9ProXL,” said @OnLeaks on Wednesday morning.

The Pixel 9 will reportedly have a 6.03-inch display, slightly smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.1-inch screen, and will measure roughly 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, with the rear camera bump extending to 12mm.

Pixel 9 rumors hint at an ‘Adaptive Touch’ feature that adjusts touchscreen sensitivity based on environmental factors and a Qi2 for faster wireless charging up to 15W speeds and magnetic alignment. Many expect Google’s G4 Tensor chip to be powering these new devices, which likely will again have deep AI integration thanks to Gemini and Android.

Last year, Google revealed its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro back in October, and if history repeats itself, we may see a similar launch timeline again this year.