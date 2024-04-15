How to Update Your iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has recently published a new support video on its YouTube channel, detailing how you can check if a new version of iOS is available for your iPhone

The video also details how to check for software updates for currently-installed versions, and the option to upgrade to the newest version available.

To update your iPhone or iPad wirelessly, follow these steps:

Back up your device using iCloud or your computer. Plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi. Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update. If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one that you want to install. Tap Install Now. If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.

Your device can also update automatically overnight while it’s charging. To turn on automatic updates:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap Automatic Updates, then turn on Download iOS Updates.

Turn on Install iOS Updates. Your device automatically updates to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Some updates might need to be installed manually.

Watch the following video to get a better idea of how you can update your iPhone wirelessly over the air.