Apple’s entry iPad 10 is on sale right now, offering $100 off on Amazon Canada.

The iPad 10 Wi-Fi in both 64GB and 256GB storage options have been slashed, and this comes ahead of an expected refresh of Apple’s iPad line up.

Here’s what’s on sale as of writing:

Apple’s aging iPad 9 in 64GB is on sale for $379 right now as well at $70 off, while the iPad mini 256GB is on sale for $599. The entry iPad Air is on sale for $719, at $80 off as well.

Apple jacked the prices of its entire iPad line up in Canada last fall. Let’s wait and see what’s coming soon for the expected refreshes. Until then, buying an older iPad on discount is the way to go if you need one.