Bimmy NES Emulator for iPhone, iPad Hits the App Store

Tom Salvo’s Bimmy NES emulator, previously available as open-source software, has just made its debut on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users.

A couple of days back, Apple approved its first video game emulator in the App Store called iGBA: GBA & GBC Retro Emulator, following its revised developer guidelines. The Game Boy emulator was, however, swiftly pulled from the App Store for violating copyright and spam policies.

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bimmy NES Emulator offers homebrew game development and testing, allowing users to play public domain ROMs and evaluate their own game creations seamlessly.

Key features of the Bimmy emulator include:

Comprehensive emulation of CPU, APU, and PPU

Easy file integration for hassle-free gaming

Support for Game Controllers to enhance gameplay experience

Save State functionality for convenient game progress tracking

One of the standout aspects of Bimmy is its user-centric approach, with no ads or tracking mechanisms integrated into the platform. While the emulator supports a wide range of ROMs, it’s worth noting that not every mapper is currently compatible.

You can download the Bimmy NES Emulator for iPhone and iPad directly from the App Store.