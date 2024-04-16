iOS 17.5 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple on Tuesday has released its second betas of iOS and iPadOS 17.5, plus more. Check out what’s available for developers to download below:

Xcode 15.4 beta (15F5021i)

watchOS 10.5 beta 2 (21T5555d)

visionOS 1.2 beta 2 (21O5565d)

tvOS 17.5 beta 2 (21L5553e)

macOS 14.5 beta 2 (23F5059e)

iPadOS 17.5 beta 2 (21F5058e)

iOS 17.5 beta 2 (21F5058e)

What’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 2? According to Apple, web distribution is now allowed for developers in the European Union.

“Web Distribution lets authorized developers distribute their iOS apps to users in the European Union (EU) directly from a website owned by the developer. Apple will provide developers access to APIs that facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, and back up and restore users’ apps, once they meet certain requirements designed to help protect users and platform integrity,” explained Apple to developers.

Stay tuned as we will update you on what’s new in iOS 17.5 beta 2. Don’t expect any major changes, as WWDC awaits in June and will bring a preview of iOS 18 and more.