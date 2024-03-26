Apple AI Chatbot Won’t Debut at WWDC 2024, Says Report

Earlier today, Apple announced its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will kick off on June 10 to June 14, at its Apple Park headquarters.

We’ve long heard the rumours that Apple is investing heavily into artificial intelligence, but don’t expect a new “Apple GPT” to be unveiled at WWDC 2024. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Tuesday.

According to sources, Gurman says the WWDC keynote will focus “heavily on AI”, with an AI strategy the main focus of iOS 18, with the latter said to be one of the biggest upgrades to date. We will also see again previews of the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and also visionOS for the Vision Pro headset.

Gurman says we will see new proactive AI features to help the daily lives of Apple users, but we won’t see an AI chatbot. Apple is holding talks with major partners such as Google and OpenAI for generative AI services, instead. This means Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT possibly integrated into the iPhone and more.

Apple SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak said today, “Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!”. Note the capitalization of the “A” and “I” in the latter two words, hinting at “AI”.

All eyes will be on Apple to show off some of its AI might, and to possibly make Siri smart again.