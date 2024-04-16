Meta Unveils New Quest Product for Teachers and Students

Meta is set to revolutionize education with its launch of a new education product for Quest devices later this year. The product will simplify device management, allowing educators to oversee multiple Quest devices simultaneously.

According to the company, this new offering aims to empower teachers, trainers, and administrators by providing access to a suite of education-focused apps and features.

The education-specific Quest device promises to streamline classroom and training environments. Teachers will no longer need to update and prepare each device individually, saving valuable time.

Students can simply pick up the headsets and dive right into immersive learning experiences—a feature educators have consistently expressed a desire for.

The education and training sector is a significant market for technological advancements. With an increasing number of developers creating apps targeted at this domain, there’s vast potential for immersive technologies to be adopted more widely. Meta’s new Quest product is poised to catalyze this transformation.

Details about the product’s name and specific features will be revealed in the coming months. Initially, the product will be launched in markets where Quest for Business is supported.

The development of this new Quest education product stems from extensive collaboration with educators, researchers, and third-party developers globally.

Meta’s goal is to create a tool that enhances learning experiences, fosters a sense of presence among teachers and students, and enables virtual visits to places or experiences otherwise inaccessible.

Ultimately, the aim is to empower teachers to excel in their roles, leveraging technology to bring subjects to life in innovative ways.