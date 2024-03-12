Zuckerberg Challenges Apple’s Vision Pro, Defends Meta Quest’s Superiority

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has entered the arena once again, this time critiquing Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset while championing the capabilities of the Meta Quest 3 (via 9to5Mac).

Soon after Apple’s launch of the Vision Pro last month, Zuckerberg took to Threads to express his thoughts, asserting that the Quest 3 is not only a superior product but also offers better value than its competitor.

Responding to a post by Benedict Evans on Threads, Zuckerberg reiterated his belief in the Quest’s superiority over the Vision Pro. Evans had suggested that the Vision Pro aligns more closely with Meta’s long-term goals, while the Quest’s pricing reflects Apple’s ambitions.

Zuckerberg contested this view, emphasizing that the Quest surpasses the Vision Pro and expressing concern over any regression in Meta’s future products.

He highlighted potential drawbacks of the Vision Pro, such as weight, motion blur, and precision issues, which he believes could hinder user experience.

Moreover, Zuckerberg challenged the perception that Quest headsets are primarily for gaming, pointing out that social apps like Horizon, VR Chat, and Rec Room rank among the top apps.

He emphasized the versatility of the Quest, citing its browser and video player functionalities, as well as its potential for fitness applications.

While the debate between Vision Pro and Quest continues, Zuckerberg remains steadfast in his stance, confident in the superiority of Meta’s product. Whether his assertions will hold true over time remains to be seen, but for now, Zuckerberg’s unwavering support for the Quest is clear.