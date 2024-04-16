Xbox Game Pass April 2024 Wave 2: NHL 24, Another Crab’s Treasure and More

Xbox has announced a brand new assortment of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout April 2024.

In an updated list of games, Xbox is adding the likes of NHL 24, Manor Lords’ game preview, and more for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. From now until the end of the month, six new titles will be available to play.

Check out all the details of this month’s new Xbox Game Pass titles below.

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

Orcs Must Die! 3 lets players jump in solo or in up to two-player co-op. Strap yourself with an arsenal of weapons, taking on enemies and hordes of orcs. Battle the waves in the long-awaited successor to the award-winning tower defence series.

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18

As part of EA Play, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can hit the ice in NHL 24. Use an EA Play Mega Players Pack from now until May 9 to give your Ultimate Team a boost. The pack includes 30 items, all Gold Players, with at least five 80+ OVR Players for Ultimate Team mode in the game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a grand JRPG adventure. Players can put together a six-party team from over a hundred heroes to choose from. The game offers a lush, hand-crafted 2.5D world. Explore the vast reaches ripe with war, intrigue, and magical creatures. Manage your town, play mini-games, and experience a story full of charm.

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

Another Crab’s Treasure is a soulslike game centred on yes, a crab. Play as Kril the hermit crab and don trash as your shell to protect you from enemy attacks. Journey the reaches of the waters to find your long-lost shell while discovering the dark secrets of the polluted ocean.

Manor Lords (PC) – April 26

Manor Lords is described as a medieval strategy game. Launching as a ‘Game Preview,’ players will take part in large-scale tactical battles while balancing economic and social simulated issues. Rule over your lands as cities rise throughout the seasons and years.

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

Have A Nice Deat is a 2D action roguelike, where you play as Death. Overworked, Death’s employees have run rampant. As souls have now run amok, causing disruptions to your vacation, it’s time to get things in order.

Xbox Game Pass Core Updates

Deep Rock Galactic

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Wreckfest

DLC / Game Updates

Ark: Survival Ascended – Scorched Earth – Available now

Conan Exiles: Age of War Chapter 4 – Available now

Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition – Available now

Be sure to check out the games to have arrived earlier this month, including Harold Halibut, available now on Xbox Game Pass.