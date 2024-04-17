Apple Boosts Clean Energy and Water Investments Worldwide

Apple has today announced significant strides towards Apple 2030, the tech giant’s ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain by the end of the decade.

The company now sources over 18 gigawatts of clean electricity, a remarkable threefold increase from 2020. To further bolster this effort, Apple is investing in solar energy projects in the U.S. and Europe, targeting the electricity consumers use to charge their Apple devices.

In tandem with its green energy initiatives, Apple is making strides towards another 2030 target: replenishing all the freshwater used in its corporate operations in high-stress areas.

The iPhone maker has already launched several partnerships set to deliver nearly 7 billion gallons of water benefits over the next 20 years. This commitment builds on Apple’s Supplier Clean Water Program, which has already saved 76 billion gallons of water since 2013.

“Clean energy and water are foundational to healthy communities and essential building blocks for a responsible business,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Addressing its carbon footprint, Apple is urging its global suppliers to transition to clean energy and achieve carbon neutrality. Currently, 320 suppliers, accounting for 95% of Apple’s direct manufacturing spend, have embraced this transition.

Together, they have added 16.5 gigawatts of renewable energy to Apple’s supply chain, avoiding 18.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions last year.

To mitigate the environmental impact of customer usage, Apple pledges to match every watt of charging electricity with clean energy by 2030.

This commitment includes significant investments in renewable energy projects worldwide, like solar ventures in Michigan and Spain, and rooftop solar projects in India.

Apple’s Green Bonds have also been instrumental in funding several sustainability projects. Since 2016, the company has issued $4.7 billion in Green Bonds, with $3.4 billion allocated to date, supporting clean energy projects, carbon removal, and water stewardship.