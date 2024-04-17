Delta Game Emulator Launches on App Store and AltStore in EU

Riley Testut, the developer behind the popular Delta game emulator, has launched the app on the App Store, and also on AltStore, the alternative iOS app marketplace in EU (via 9to5Mac).

For those who aren’t familiar, Delta is an all-encompassing emulator designed for iOS, succeeding Testut’s previous project, GBA4iOS.

The emulator offers support for a diverse range of game systems, including the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, Game Boy (Color), Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo DS. Testut has hinted at more systems being added in the future.

Testut discussed his journey of developing Delta and the current landscape of game emulation on the 9to5Mac’s Overtime podcast on YouTube.

He highlighted the advancements and features that set Delta apart from other emulators, emphasizing user-friendly customization and robust functionality.

Key features of the Delta Game Emulator for iOS include:

Controller Support:

Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, Joy-Cons

Nintendo Switch Online controllers (NES, SNES, N64)

PS4, PS5

Xbox One S, Xbox Series X

MFi game controllers

Bluetooth & wired keyboards

Save States:

Save and load game states from the pause menu

Lock save states to prevent accidental overwrites

Automatic backup of save states

Cheats:

Supports cheat codes for various systems like NES, SNES, N64, GBC, GBA, and DS

Delta Sync:

Sync games, game saves, and more between devices using Google Drive or Dropbox

Custom Controller Skins:

Built-in and imported controller skins

Hold Button:

Choose buttons for Delta to hold, freeing up thumbs for other controls

Fast Forward:

Speed up gameplay during slower parts

3D/Haptic Touch:

Use touch features to “peek” at games, save states, and cheats

Game Artwork:

Automatically displays box art for imported games

You can download the Delta Game Emulator for iPhone via App Store at this link.