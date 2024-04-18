ArriveCan App Contractor Gets Parliamentary Slap and RCMP Search

The ArriveCan app saga continues, as in a rare occurrence, Kristian Firth, co-founder of GC Strategies and a contractor for the controversial project, was subjected to a rare reprimand in the House of Commons. He was ordered back to Parliament after previously refusing to answer questions in front of MPs.

On Wednesday, he also revealed his home was searched by the RCMP, amid investigations into allegations of fraudulent billing and resumé fraud related to the app’s development.

Firth’s confrontation with lawmakers and law enforcement marks a pivotal moment in the unfolding ArriveCan scandal. During his testimony, which lasted nearly two hours, he confirmed that the RCMP had executed a search warrant at his Woodlawn, Ontario property, investigating claims initially brought to light by the AI company Botler.

These allegations involved misconduct by staffing contractors, including GC Strategies, with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) being informed last year.

In a historic parliamentary procedure not seen in 111 years, Firth was called to the long brass bar at the entrance of the House of Commons, where Speaker Greg Fergus delivered a stern reprimand.

“The House has ordered the Speaker… to reprimand you, to reprimand your contempt for refusing to answer questions put to you by the committee and prevaricating other questions,” Fergus explained to Firth, reports the National Post.

The federal government has paid nearly $19 million to GC Strategies for the development of ArriveCan, a figure scrutinized in a recent report by Auditor General Karen Hogan.

“I’m fully endorsing the admonishment and understanding that there were questions that may have not been answered correctly and understanding that some of them may have been obtuse, and that’s why I’m here today,” said Firth.

When Firth was asked by Green Party leader Elizabeth May if he was ashamed of what’s happened? “No, I am not ashamed,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Firth maintained with a straight face that his contractual obligations were fulfilled “on time and on budget,” with MPs scoffing at the statement, as ArriveCan has cost Canadians $60 million and counting.