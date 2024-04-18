Next-Gen iPhone 17 Plus Rumoured to Sport Smaller Display

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

The iPhone 17 Plus is making headlines even before its expected launch, with rumours suggesting a departure from the larger screens of its predecessors, according to MacRumors.

IPhone 17

Industry expert Ross Young recently took to social media platform X to share insights about the upcoming iPhone lineup.

Young believes the iPhone 17 Plus will sport a screen smaller than the current iPhone 15 Plus, which boasts a 6.7-inch display. However, exact dimensions for the iPhone 17 Plus remain under wraps for now.

This potential shift could redefine Apple’s Plus model strategy. The iPhone 15 Plus matches the screen size of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, both featuring a 6.7-inch display. If Young’s rumors hold true, the iPhone 17 Plus would distinguish itself further from the Pro Max variant.

Reports also suggest the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature expansive 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. This would mark a 0.2-inch increase from the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Magsafe

Let’s recap the expected screen sizes across the three generations:

iPhone 15 Series

  • iPhone 15: 6.1-inch display
  • iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inch display
  • iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1-inch display
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display

iPhone 16 Series

  • iPhone 16: 6.1-inch display
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inch display
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inch display
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

iPhone 17 Series

  • iPhone 17: 6.1-inch display
  • iPhone 17 Plus: Smaller-than-6.7-inch display
  • iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

While these specifications provide a glimpse into Apple’s evolving design choices, it’s essential to remember that details may shift as the launch date approaches.

