iPhone 17 Said to Sport Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display

A fresh rumor originating from Asia suggests that the iPhone 17 series, slated for release next year, will showcase a groundbreaking anti-reflective display technology (via MacRumors).

Reports indicate that this display is expected to surpass the scratch resistance capabilities of Apple’s current Ceramic Shield featured in the iPhone 15 lineup.

According to insights from a Chinese Weibo leaker known as Instant Digital, the outer glass of the iPhone 17 will incorporate a “super-hard anti-reflective layer,” offering enhanced durability against scratches. The manufacturing equipment for applying this innovative coating is said to have recently been deployed within China’s supply chain.

However, this cutting-edge feature will not debut in the imminent iPhone 16 series, as the timing of its integration into production schedules didn’t align.

Apple’s Ceramic Shield, a glass-ceramic material developed in collaboration with Corning, has been marketed as exceedingly resilient, outperforming typical smartphone glass.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra showcases a Gorilla Glass Armor display panel, also a creation of Corning. This technology is reputed to substantially reduce reflections and resist micro-scratches.

While it remains uncertain whether Apple will adopt the Gorilla Glass Armor for the iPhone 17, the features described by the Chinese leaker align closely with this possibility.

Corning, a longstanding partner of Apple, has previously supplied Gorilla Glass for various Apple devices.

Apple’s significant investment of $495 million in Corning’s research and development endeavors has facilitated the creation of cutting-edge glass technologies, including the acclaimed Ceramic Shield.