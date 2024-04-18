New on Disney+ Canada: May 2024

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Disney+ Canada has shared its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in May 2024.

Highlights include Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham coming on May 3, plus “Queen Rock Montreal”, showcasing Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating original concerts, from November 24 and 25, 1981.

MAY 1

  • Blood Free (New Episodes)
  • Family Guy (S22, New Episode)
  • House of the Owl (New Episodes)
  • Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1)
  • Rewind the ‘90s (All Episodes)
  • Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)
  • Shardlake (All Episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (New Episode)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

MAY 3

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • Prom Dates
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, Two Episodes)

MAY 4

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • How Not To Draw Shorts (S1 & S2)
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (All Episodes)
  • The Fable (New Episode)

MAY 5

  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
  • Monsters at Work (S2)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

MAY 6

  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

MAY 8

  • Blood Free (New Episodes)
  • House of the Owl (New Episodes)
  • Let It Be
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (S3 & S4)
  • Photographer (All Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • Under the Bridge (Premiere Episode)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (New Episode)
  • Wicked Tuna (S12)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

MAY 10

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • Doctor Who (Season 1 Premiere)
  • Past Lies (Las Largas Sombras) (S1)
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

MAY 11

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • The Fable (New Episode)

MAY 12

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

MAY 13

  • Crash (S1, Premiere Episode)
  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

MAY 14

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • FX’s The Veil (New Episode)

MAY 15

  • Critter and Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2)
  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1)
  • Queen Rock Montreal
  • The Incredible Pol Farm (S1)
  • Uncle Samsik (S1, Five-Episode Premiere)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • Under the Bridge (New Episodes)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (New Episode)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

MAY 17

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
  • Operation Arctic Cure
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

MAY 18

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • The Fable (New Episode)

MAY 19

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

MAY 20

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

MAY 21

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • FX’s The Veil (New Episode)

MAY 22

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, New Episodes)
  • Drain the Oceans (S5 & S6)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ‘97
  • Pauline (All Episodes)
  • Secrets of the Octopus (All Episodes)
  • Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • Under the Bridge (New Episode)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (New Episode)

MAY 23

  • The Kardashians (S5, Premiere Episode)

MAY 24

  • Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
  • The Beach Boys
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

MAY 25

  • The Fable (New Episode)

MAY 26

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

MAY 27

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)

MAY 28

  • Crash (S1, New Episode

