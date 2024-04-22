Tinder Announces New Feature to Let Users Share Date Plans

Swipe, plan, share — Tinder’s new “Share My Date” feature lets users share details of their upcoming dates with friends and family right from inside the app (via TechCrunch).

Tinder announced the new feature on Monday, explaining that users will now be able to share a link containing details of an upcoming date, including the name of their match, where they’ve agreed to meet, and the date and time, along with a personalized note, with their contacts.

According to Tinder user data, 51% of singles under 30 tell their friends and/or loved ones about the details of their dates beforehand. “Share My Date” will also help enhance safety for users, as they can easily share details of their plans with a trusted contact before meeting a match.

“At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all,” Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley said in a statement. “Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics.”

“Share My Date” links can be sent to and viewed by anyone, including those who don’t use the app. When they open a link, Tinder users will be able to access the complete profile of a match (but won’t be able to message or otherwise engage with it), while non-users will only be able to view a restricted, browser-only version of the match’s profile with their photos, name, and age.

“Share My Date” links are editable and can be shared up to 30 days before the agreed-upon meeting. They also expire a certain period of time after they’re generated.

Over the next few months, Tinder plans to roll out the feature across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, India, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Brazil, Singapore, Switzerland, Mexico, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Tinder is owned by Match Group, which also controls fellow dating apps Hinge, OkCupid, Match, and others. The new “Share My Date” feature comes as dating apps as a whole experience a slump in downloads and battle app store regulations on both Android and iOS. During the last quarter of 2023, Tinder’s paying customers plunged 8% year-over-year to 10 million.