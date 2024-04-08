Apple’s 2024 iPad Lineup Reveal Set for Week of May 6: Report

When will Apple reveal its new iPad lineup for 2024? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he recently told us this was going to happen in early May.

But in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter, we now have a specific date: the week of May 6, according to his sources.

Apple will finally debut a revamped iPad Pro, along with a larger iPad Air (12.9-inch display), along with new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories. “Altogether, this launch is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates to the Apple tablet in a single day,” writes Gurman. The iPad Pro has remained relatively the same since 2018—six frickn’ years.

Later in the week of May 6, Apple Stores are expected to receive new product marketing materials, which is usually a sign something new is incoming. Gurman says the reason for the iPad launch delays are due to new OLED displays for the iPad Pro. Originally, this iPad launch was slated for March.

New OLED displays will bring tech that debuted on the iPhone in 2017 finally to the iPad, but Gurman warns we may see a price increase due to the upgrade. Apple raised prices across its entire iPad lineup last year, so another price hike will not be pretty in Canada, especially after exchange rates are applied.

As for the entry iPad and iPad mini, new updates “won’t be coming before the end of the year at the earliest,” says Gurman, noting the upgrades will be minimal and likely just include a processor update.

Apple is also apparently looking into foldable iPad concepts for the future, but is trying to solve how to make a product without a crease down the middle.

The iPad lineup has been relatively boring and has been hampered by iPadOS. We’ve tried to do work on the iPad with a keyboard but it’s still half-baked compared to the Mac. For now, it remains a giant iPhone that’s only great for consuming media and surfing the web in our case.

Are you looking forward to an iPad refresh? What do you use your iPad for?