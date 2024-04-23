Rogers Offers $50/100GB CAN-US Plan for Toronto Airport Employees

John Quintet
9 mins ago

Rogers is offering up a special promo plan, targeting employees of Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario.

The company has a booth set up at Terminal 1 arrivals, touting an “airport exclusive” plan that is at $50 with 120GB of data as of Monday, available for use in Canada and the U.S. This is a bring your own device plan and has no activation fee. You can actually get this plan by heading to the arrivals area, notes RFD user ‘axel12’.

Originally, the plan was being advertised for all travellers on Monday, but as of Tuesday, it was changed to being made only for badged airport employees, as part of the Rogers Preferred Program.

Check out a picture shared this morning on RFD of the current deal, now modified to $50/100GB:

The plan includes 5G/5G+ data speeds and includes the usual unlimited nationwide calling and messaging, plus usage in the U.S. This plan is called ‘5G Infinite Essential BYOD’ on the billing statement. Rogers offers this plan on its website but it’s $90/month and doesn’t include US roaming.

Another plan being offered at this Rogers booth is a $40/100GB plan that’s only for use in Canada.

