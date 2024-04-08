Rogers ‘Self Protect’ Home Security Expands to Western Canada

Rogers announced today its Self Protect home security solution has expanded to Western Canada (likely due to its acquisition of Shaw). The self-managed home security service lets customers manage their homes from anywhere.

Self Protect offers 24/7 live video recording capabilities, with seven days of securely stored video history in the cloud. This feature allows customers to stream live feeds from their cameras directly to their TVs using the Ignite Voice Remote.

The service includes support for cameras and wired doorbell cameras with real-time two-way voice functionality, motion alerts, while the Ignite HomeConnect app gives control over WiFi and home security.

The Ignite HomeConnect app also lets customers connect third-party smart home products, bringing your smart home device into one place.

Rogers says Self Protect ties seamlessly with Ignite Internet, TV and the HomeConnect app “to simplify how our customers manage their home experience, right from their fingertips.”

Self Protect is only available for Ignite Internet customers and is priced from $15/month on a three-year term on standalone plans. Self Protect, TV and Internet bundles start from $114.99/month on a 24-month term.