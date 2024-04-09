Apple Vision Pro Brings Spatial Computing to Businesses

Apple Vision Pro’s cutting-edge technology heralds a new era of spatial computing, promising to revolutionize the way businesses and workspaces operate.

Apple VP Susan Prescott emphasized the vast potential that Apple Vision Pro holds for businesses. She underscores how this technology opens doors to previously unimaginable possibilities, enabling enterprises to reshape their work processes and environments fundamentally.

Utilizing advanced machine learning and AI models, Vision Pro facilitates essential functionalities like hand tracking, room mapping, and Personas. These features, accelerated by the Neural Engine in the M2 chip, position spatial computing as a potent tool for leveraging AI in business settings.

Developers across diverse sectors have eagerly embraced the opportunities presented by Apple Vision Pro. They are harnessing its capabilities to create a wide array of applications tailored to enhance business productivity, training efficiency, and guided workflows.

Support for peripherals like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad further enhances the versatility of Apple Vision Pro.

Leading software solutions, including SAP Analytics Cloud and Microsoft 365 productivity apps, have swiftly adapted to Apple Vision Pro. They offer enhanced functionalities that leverage spatial computing to streamline data analysis, collaboration, and decision-making processes within enterprises.

Similarly, training and simulation applications, such as Taqtile Manifest and PTC’s Onshape Vision, empower employees with interactive learning experiences that transcend traditional methods.

At the same time, guided work solutions, exemplified by Resolve and FireOps, facilitate informed decision-making and efficient coordination in fields ranging from construction to emergency response management.

As visionOS advances, Apple remains committed to empowering developers with a robust suite of resources, including APIs, documentation, and developer labs.