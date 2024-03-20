Google Pixel 8a to Sport 120Hz Display, Tensor G3, and More

In the ever-competitive world of budget Android phones, Google’s Pixel A series has always stood out, with the upcoming Pixel 8a promising significant upgrades.

A trusted source within Google has provided insights into the much anticipated Pixel 8a to AndroidAuthority, revealing the Pixel 8a boasts a stunning OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits, aligning with the premium Pixel 8 model.

Moreover, leaks regarding the Pixel 8a’s design confirm an increased corner radius, aligning it closely with the Pixel 8 series, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

One of the Pixel 8 series’ notable features was DisplayPort output support, a boon for power users. Although initially underutilized, recent beta releases of Android 14 have enabled this feature partially. Interestingly, the Pixel 8a also supports this feature.

Despite retaining the 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera sensor from its predecessor, the Pixel 8a promises improved processing capabilities with the Tensor G3 processor. This chip upgrade hints at enhanced performance and photography experiences.

Continuing the tradition of upgrading hardware, the Pixel 8a introduces the Google Tensor G3 processor, offering a significant performance boost over its predecessor.

In terms of availability, Google Pixel devices are gradually expanding their reach. The Pixel 8a marks a milestone by introducing electronic warranty labels for ten additional countries, including Finland, Poland, Hungary, and Romania, catering to a broader audience than previous years.