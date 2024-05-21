Global AI Summit Secures Safety Pledges from OpenAI, Google, and More

Amid growing concerns about the rapid pace of AI innovation and its associated risks, sixteen leading companies in artificial intelligence have pledged to prioritize the safe development of AI technology (via Reuters).

The second Global AI Summit featured prominent U.S. companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, alongside firms from China, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

This collective pledge was further supported by a declaration from major economies, including the Group of Seven (G7), the European Union, Singapore, Australia, and South Korea. The event was hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The South Korean presidential office emphasized the shared commitment to prioritize AI safety, innovation, and inclusivity. President Yoon also highlighted the necessity of ensuring AI safety to protect societal well-being and democracy.

Companies that joined the commitment included China’s Zhipu.ai, backed by Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, and Xiaomi, the UAE’s Technology Innovation Institute, Amazon, IBM, and Samsung Electronics.

These firms committed to publishing safety frameworks, measuring risks, and ensuring transparency and governance. They pledged to avoid developing models where risks could not be adequately mitigated.

Yoshua Bengio, a renowned computer scientist often referred to as a “godfather of AI,” welcomed these voluntary commitments but reiterated the need for accompanying regulation.

Aidan Gomez, co-founder of AI firm Cohere, noted that discussions on AI regulation have recently shifted from long-term, catastrophic scenarios to more immediate concerns, such as the application of AI in medicine and finance.

China, which co-signed the “Bletchley Agreement” for collective AI risk management during the first summit in November, was notably absent from Tuesday’s virtual session. However, a South Korean presidential official confirmed that China will attend an in-person ministerial session scheduled for Wednesday.

Officials announced that the next global AI summit will be held in France, continuing the momentum of international collaboration on AI safety.