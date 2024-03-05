KAYAK Debuts AI-Powered Tools for Seamless Travel Planning

Renowned travel search engine KAYAK is revolutionizing trip planning with a suite of AI-powered tools aimed at streamlining the travel experience, just in time for the upcoming spring season.

Leveraging the extensive capabilities of ChatGPT’s AI model, trained on KAYAK’s vast database of travel queries, these tools promise to make travel decisions faster, simpler, and more intuitive.

The highlight of this release is the introduction of KAYAK PriceCheck, a patent-pending price comparison tool. This unique feature allows users to upload a screenshot of their flight itinerary from any website onto the KAYAK app.

Within moments, KAYAK scours hundreds of sites to ensure users are securing the best possible price for their flights.

“With today’s release of KAYAK PriceCheck, we’re proud to be the sole leading metasearch brand offering price comparison through a simple screenshot,” said KAYAK SVP Matthias Keller.

Another groundbreaking addition is Ask KAYAK, an AI-driven feature designed to personalize and enhance the search experience. Travelers can now input their queries using plain text, allowing for more natural and refined searches

KAYAK has also introduced several other enhancements to simplify travel planning:

Provider Quality Scores:

Offering travelers greater confidence in their bookings, these scores rate providers based on various quality factors such as price accuracy and customer satisfaction, specifically for Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). Ticket Comparison:

Easily compare ticket options, including basic economy, economy, premium economy, or business class, for US domestic flights, with clear insights into what is included. KAYAK Trips with Live Updates:

Keeping all travel plans in one place, KAYAK Trips now features a simplified itinerary view and real-time updates for iOS users. Passkeys for Secure Sign-In: Implementing a more secure and user-friendly sign-in method, KAYAK has streamlined the sign-up and sign-in process, reducing average times by 50% since adopting passkeys.

As spring approaches, travelers can look forward to a seamless and enriched travel experience with KAYAK’s innovative AI-powered tools.