Telus-owned Koodo is again offering a special ‘winback’ plan to bring back former customers. The latest winback plan is a $25 per month offering that includes 30GB of data.

This $25/30GB bring your own phone plan includes 4G data speeds ($13/1GB overages), unlimited nationwide calling and messaging, the usual extras like caller ID, etc, plus a perk of premium voicemail.

The Koodo winback plan was offered to a former customer who was with Fido and the latter’s $29/50GB plan, by calling 1-833-668-1818, according to RFD.

In recent Koodo news, the company has axed its 5G plans for new customers.

If this $25/30GB winback plan looks familiar, that’s because Koodo was offering it back in November 2023.