Koodo Offering $25/30GB Plan to Lure Back Old Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is offering a new ‘winback’ plan to bring back former customers.

The plan being offered is a $25/30GB 4G LTE plan, that includes a $5/month discount for 24 months. Included is unlimited nationwide calling and messaging, plus 1,200 long distance minutes to select international destinations. Enhanced voicemail and a waived $60 activation fee are also being offered.

Numerous ex-Koodo customers on RFD said they received a call yesterday with this offer. Those that did not get called, were able to try their luck themselves by dialling 1-866-448-8030. The ‘winback’ plan was also applicable to extra lines as well.

Right now, Koodo’s website is offering a $34/30GB 4G LTE plan, so this ‘winback’ saves you $9/month for 24 months.

Again, this is one of those YMMV (your mileage may vary) scenarios, as not everybody is getting the $25/30GB offer. But this is a decent plan and if you feel like spending time on the phone, give it a try and let us know how you do in the comments below.