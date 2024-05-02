Telus’ Koodo Drops 5G Plans from its Website

Telus-owned Koodo has made changes to its website and no longer lists 5G plans, leaving only plans with 4G and 3G speeds, iPhone in Canada has learned.

Here’s what’s available as of writing:

$30 pay-per-use data with unlimited Canada-wide minutes

$39/20GB 4G

$44/40GB 4G

$49/50GB 4G

While plans with 5G speeds are no longer offered, Koodo still mentions 5G on its network coverage page, but its main page no longer advertises 5G speeds. Existing customers on 5G plans likely still have 5G data speeds at up to 250 Mbps, while 4G remains at up to 100 Mbps, as support pages for 5G still remain when we search for them.

The Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile has 5G plans available still, but the postpaid brand Koodo doesn’t. This is just confusing for customers.

Koodo first launched 5G plans in August 2023, following in the footsteps of Bell’s Virgin Plus and Freedom Mobile at the time.

We’ve reached out to Koodo for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks S