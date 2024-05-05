Apple’s iPad Event on Tuesday Will Be Shorter Than You Think: Report

John Quintet
1 hour ago

This week Apple plans to hold its “Let Loose” iPad event on Tuesday, set to start at 7am PDT/10am EDT. 

For those expecting a long presentation, don’t count on it, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Sunday. He says the iPad presentation is “expected to be about 35 minutes,” suggesting we won’t be seeing significant game-changing upgrades.

Apple’s iPad line has been confusing with too many options, and now it looks like the company plans on simplifying the lineup over the next year. Dear Apple–when will you also make iPadOS actually useful like macOS?

After Tuesday’s unveiling, the iPad lineup will consist of the following:

A new Magic Keyboard is expected for the iPad Pro, along with a new generation of Apple Pencil with haptic feedback and a squeeze gesture.

Gurman says by 2025, Apple will continue to simplify the iPad line by eliminating the iPad 9 with a more affordable 10.9-inch version, while the iPad mini will gain a chip upgrade.

