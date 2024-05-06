Freedom Mobile Internet and TV with Promo Pricing Lands May 7

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is set to reintroduce its home internet services and launch a new customizable TV option, aiming to provide a comprehensive and affordable entertainment package to its postpaid customers.

Freedom’s internet offerings utilize Rogers’ cable network infrastructure, delivering speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps. The services are initially available in select areas, with plans for expansion. 50% off promotional pricing for the first 12 months includes:

30Mbps at $22.50/month

100Mbps at $35/month

500Mbps at $42.50/month

1Gbps at $47.50/month

Each internet plan comes with a modem and an Eero 6 router, leveraging Wi-Fi 6 technology to enhance internet speed and efficiency. For households needing more coverage, additional eero 6 routers are available for rental.

Freedom TV is Here on iOS, Apple TV, Android and More

Alongside the internet services, Freedom will introduce Freedom TV (powered by VMedia), which allows customers to customize their TV viewing experience. Starting with the Starter TV package at an introductory price of $10 per month (after a $9 credit), customers can add theme packs and à la carte channels to suit their preferences.

The starter pack includes all major Canadian and U.S. networks such as CBC, CTV, Global, CityTV, TVA, NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, and Fox. You also get the Weather Network, ICI, AMI, APTN, CPAC and more.

Theme packs are at $20/month. There is a sports package at $19/month ($1 off promo; normally $20), along with options for Movies+, Stack TV and News and Entertainment packs.

There are a la carte picks from $3 to $8 per month, or you can pick 10 at $1.75/month or pick 20 at $1.50/month.

Freedom TV is accessible on a variety of devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, and mobile devices through the Freedom TV app (which says it’s from VMedia). This app offers features such as the ability to pause, resume, and restart live TV. Additionally, with the “Look Back” feature, viewers can watch previously aired shows up to seven days later.

Subscribing to both internet and TV services is streamlined through the ‘My Account’ portal on Freedom Mobile’s website or app. Customers can choose their plans, after which the necessary equipment will be shipped directly to them. Setup instructions are provided to ensure a smooth installation process.

Freedom says it will launch registration for these services on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Thanks C!