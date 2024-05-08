Amazon Prime DoorDash Offer: $5 Off Starbucks Orders

Last June, Amazon Canada and DoorDash teamed up to offer Prime subscribers a free year of DashPass membership.

DashPass offers unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and 5% back in credit on pickup orders along with other perks.

Now, Amazon and DoorDash are offering up a limited-time Starbucks promo until May 27, 2024. For those placing Starbucks orders of $15 or more, you can save $5 off. You can see the Starbucks promotion being advertised on Amazon Canada’s website below:

This deal started on May 7 and is valid for two redemptions per customer. You need to be an active DashPass member and the promo is available from participating Starbucks locations in Canada. The Starbucks deal only applies for delivery and not pick-up orders. No promo code is needed.

You need to be a Prime member in order to get the free one year of DashPass. Once you activate the latter, then you can qualify for the Starbucks promo, which gives you $10 worth of free drinks or food.

