Freedom Mobile Launches $45 Global Roaming Plan

3 hours ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has launched a new Roam Beyond plan, priced at $45, but only if you subscribe for three months minimum. Want to change plans within that 3-month period? You’ll need to pay $30 to do so.

The $45 Roam Beyond plan includes 15GB of data to go with unlimited nationwide talk and text, but you get voice and data roaming to the following 81 destinations:

Albania, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bermuda, Bonaire, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, China, Croatia, Cuba, Curacao, Czech Republic, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, France, French Guiana, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turks & Caicos, Ukraine, United Kingdom & Northern Ireland, United States (USA), US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, and Vietnam.

The destination list is the same as the $65 Roam Beyond plan, but the latter has 60GB of total data. Freedom Mobile now requires at least a 3 month requirement for any Roam Beyond plan.

Freedom launched its Roam Beyond plan back in November 2023, and at the time supported 73 destinations. Now it’s at 81 destinations. The new 8 destinations are Belgium, China, Indonesia, San Marino, Singapore, Thailand, Vatican City and Vietnam.

If you’re heading to some of the destinations above, the Roam Beyond plan looks worthy but you’ll need to subscribe for at least 3 months.

Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB, $4075GB and $50/100GB Canada-US plans are still available, along with its $55/60GB Canada-US-Mexico plan.

