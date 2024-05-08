McDonald’s Canada Celebrating McHappy Day May 8, Supporting Local Children’s Charities

May 8th is McHappy Day, the annual event in which McDonald’s Canada raises money in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local children’s charities.

Throughout May 8th, a portion of proceeds from every menu item sold will go towards supporting Ronald McDonald Houses and families with sick children. This is the 30th year McDonald’s restaurants across Canada are participating in support of McHappy Day.

As part of McHappy Day, customers can go to their local McDonald’s restaurant and purchase a menu item to help support the charity initiative. Orders made on the McDonald’s app on either iOS or Android are also valid. Additionally, for those unable to make it to a restaurant, orders can be placed via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash. Mobile orders through those services can receive $0 delivery fees on a McDonald’s order of $20 (plus tax) or more.

McDonald’s Canada has also partnered with Toronto-based apparel company Peace Collective in support of Ronald McDonald Houses. With designs featuring retro McDonald’s characters, proceeds from every purchase will support the charity. Peace Collective McHappy Day socks can also be purchased at participating McDonald’s restaurants and through the McDonald’s app for $5.

Customers can also donate $2, $5, or $10 at their local McDonald’s restaurant to receive a McHappy Day heart to write your name on and show your support. Donations can also be made within the mobile app.

More information on Ronald McDonald Houses and the local children’s charities that are supported can be found on the official website. In 2023, McDonald’s Canada raised more than $7.5 million in support of families with sick kids. This includes 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities across Canada.