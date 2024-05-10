OpenAI to Reportedly Introduce Rival Search Engine to Google

OpenAI is gearing up to unveil its AI-driven search product in direct competition with Google, according to insider sources, potentially disrupting the search engine landscape (via Reuters).

The exact announcement date, reportedly set for Monday, has not been previously disclosed. Reports suggest that the Microsoft-backed OpenAI has been quietly developing this search tool to challenge Google’s dominance in the market.

While OpenAI has remained tight-lipped about the news, industry speculations suggest that the timing of the announcement may coincide with Google’s annual I/O conference, slated to begin on Tuesday.

Sources say the upcoming search product from OpenAI builds upon its existing ChatGPT platform, leveraging advanced AI models to extract direct information from the web, complete with citations.

Despite initial struggles with real-time data accuracy, ChatGPT has been hailed as a viable alternative for online research. Previously integrated with Microsoft’s Bing for premium subscribers, it now aims to compete head-on with Google’s generative AI features.

Perplexity, a relatively new startup founded by a former OpenAI researcher, has also emerged as a formidable player in the AI search arena. With a valuation of $1 billion and boasting 10 million monthly active users, it offers an AI-native search experience with comprehensive citation and multimedia integration.

With Google facing increasing competition, the stage is set for a seismic shift in they way people use search engines.