Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Now Available on iOS and Android

Activision Blizzard has officially launched the new battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been an anticipated launch for players as it aims to capture and retain the traditional battle royale escapades of Call of Duty: Warzone. The game launches with the long-awaited return of the original Verdansk map. The small-scale Rebirth Island is also being fully supported with up to 48 player matches.

At launch, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. This means players dropping into the mobile game can begin grinding for Player XP, Weapon XP and Battle Pass progression. Additionally, unlocked attachments and camos carry over between the core game and its new mobile counterpart.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile not only brings the battle royale to player pockets. The game is launching with select multiplayer maps including Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard. Plus modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search & Destroy and Kill Confirmed are also available.

In February, it was revealed that over 50 million players pre-registered for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Thus, Activision, Solid State Studios, Beenox, and the other studios who helped develop the game are treating players. Those who pre-registered are receiving the Ghost ‘Condemned’ Operator skin, M4 and X12 weapon blueprints, and the ‘Dark Familiar emblem’.

Coinciding with the launch, Backbone launched the ‘Prestige Edition’ Backbone One controller for $139.99 in Canada.

Those who may have preordered the game will now see it on their device. If not, head to the App Store or Google Play Store where Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile can be found. An Activision ID is required to play. Players can either sign up or link their account within the game.