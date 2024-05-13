McDonald’s Brings Grimace Shake to Canada

After launching in the U.S. last year, the Grimace Shake is coming north of the border to Canada.

McDonald’s Canada announced today that beginning on Tuesday, the Grimace Shake will land on menus for a limited time.

“When the Grimace Shake dropped for our neighbours to the south, the response we got from fans here in Canada was overwhelming,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada, in a statement. “Inspired by the sheer creativity and passion we saw for the Grimace Shake, we had to bring it to Canadian menus.”

Americans have stated Grimace milkshakes taste berry flavour, like a blueberry Pop-Tart.

Grimace shared his message in a hand-written note to McDonald’s Canada, saying, “Surpriiiiise…Hope u didn’t have 2 much fomo. I had the funnest bday last year. Think my Canadian besties could use a little sumthin’ sweet :)”. Who knew that Grimace has writing like the texting habits of a tween?

You’ll be able to order the Grimace Shake via the McDonald’s app and inside restaurants. A large size Grimace Shake contains only 1,250 calories, 182 grams of sugar (just over 12 tablespoons) and 223 grams of carbs, and 25 grams of protein (diabetes let’s goooo!).