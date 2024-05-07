iPad Pro with 16GB RAM, Nano-Texture Glass? Pay Up, Says Apple

Austin Blake
6 seconds ago

Apple’s latest 2024 iPad Pro line up revealed today introduces a tiered feature system where high-capacity models come with exclusive benefits after you open your wallet, which is a classic move by the company.

The top-tier 1TB and 2TB models—priced from at least $2,229—offer 16GB of RAM and the option for nano-texture display glass, which is a $150 add-on in Canada.

These 1TB and 2TB versions also feature a 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores.

In contrast, the 256GB and 512GB models of the iPad Pro only get half the memory at 8GB RAM, powered by a 9-core CPU, consisting of 3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores.

All models in the lineup, regardless of storage capacity, include a 10-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a 16-core Neural Engine, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth.

Additionally, Apple has made changes to the camera and audio systems across the iPad Pro range. All models have dropped the 10MP Ultra Wide camera, which means there is no 2x optical zoom, but Adaptive True Tone flash is now here.

The microphone setup has been slightly reduced to four studio-quality microphones, compared to five in the previous generation. Also, Apple has removed the nano-SIM option, steering users towards eSIM only for cellular versions.

A fully-maxed out iPad Pro 13-inch with all the accessories and AppleCare+ will cost you nearly $5,000 after tax in B.C., which is pure insanity for a giant iPhone. I would go rage if Apple doesn’t make iPadOS 18 useful when it reveals the update at WWDC.

To also show how ridiculous sales taxes are in Canada, it’s actually cheaper to buy a roundtrip plane ticket and fly from Montreal to Calgary, to take advantage of low sales tax in Alberta, than buy a maxed out iPad Pro in Quebec. After coming home, you’d still be up $114.

