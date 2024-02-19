Google Increases Price of Workspace Starter Prices in Canada

Google has announced an upcoming price increase for its Google Workspace Business Starter subscription, effective from March 19, 2024.

According to an email obtained by iPhone in Canada, Google explains users currently paying $7.80 CAD per user per month will see their subscription costs rise to $9.36 CAD per user per month after this date.

The adjustment, according to Google, is based on its periodic review of its list prices to bring improvements and features to its Workspace apps. These include its apps such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet, among others.

But, if you agree to pay annual pricing, you can save a few bucks. Google says starting February 19, 2024, users can opt for an annual subscription at $93.61 CAD per user ($7.80/month), which represents a 16.67% discount off the new monthly rate, instead of the previous $112.32 CAD if one were to pay monthly.

The starter business Workspace plan includes a custom and secure business email, 100 participant video meetings, 30GB pooled storage per user, security and management controls and Standard Support.

The price of everything is going up it seems, and even Workspace prices for small businesses.

This isn’t the first Google price increase we’ve seen lately. Last week, Google increased the price of its Nest Aware subscription plans, which customers need to subscribe to if they want all the features offered by their Google and Nest security products.