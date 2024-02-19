Google Increases Price of Workspace Starter Prices in Canada

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

google workspace

Google has announced an upcoming price increase for its Google Workspace Business Starter subscription, effective from March 19, 2024.

According to an email obtained by iPhone in Canada, Google explains users currently paying $7.80 CAD per user per month will see their subscription costs rise to $9.36 CAD per user per month after this date.

The adjustment, according to Google, is based on its periodic review of its list prices to bring improvements and features to its Workspace apps. These include its apps such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet, among others.

But, if you agree to pay annual pricing, you can save a few bucks. Google says starting February 19, 2024, users can opt for an annual subscription at $93.61 CAD per user ($7.80/month), which represents a 16.67% discount off the new monthly rate, instead of the previous $112.32 CAD if one were to pay monthly.

The starter business Workspace plan includes a custom and secure business email, 100 participant video meetings, 30GB pooled storage per user, security and management controls and Standard Support.

The price of everything is going up it seems, and even Workspace prices for small businesses.

This isn’t the first Google price increase we’ve seen lately. Last week, Google increased the price of its Nest Aware subscription plans, which customers need to subscribe to if they want all the features offered by their Google and Nest security products.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Wyze Camera ‘Glitch’ Let 13,000 Owners See Other Feeds

Security camera maker Wyze recently informed its users of a security incident that occurred during a service outage last Friday morning, affecting a small fraction of customers. The company said over 99.75% of Wyze accounts, including the recipients of the email, were not impacted by the incident. The outage, blamed on an issue with their...
John Quintet
25 mins ago