Sonos Outlines Plans to Restore App Features, After Customers Rage

Sonos has provided further details on how it plans to restore missing features to its newly launched app, which initially upset customers as key features were missing at launch.

The company says it aims to create a more personalized and effortless listening experience with the updated app, which was rebuilt to support future innovations.

Sonos has already implemented some key updates. Customers can access these changes by checking for updates in the iOS or Android app store and ensuring their Sonos products are up to date. Recent updates include:

Adding and editing alarms

Improved VoiceOver interaction on iOS with the Sonos app’s home screen

Over the coming weeks, Sonos will continue to reintroduce additional features and fix bugs based on customer feedback:

May 21 : Additional improvements to screen reader for visually impaired customers

: Additional improvements to screen reader for visually impaired customers Early June : Adding to queue and playing next

: Adding to queue and playing next Mid-June: Sleep timer, snooze alarms, local music library search and playback, and updating WiFi settings

“Over the coming weeks, we will reintroduce the below features, while fixing bugs and performance issues. Thank you for your engagement and we look forward to building upon this first step to create a listening experience that meets everyone’s needs,” said Sonos.

Personally, I don’t use alarms or sleep timers, but if I did, I’d be equally pissed that they were removed from the news Sonos app. I do find the new Sonos app is way easier and faster to control speakers, as you just launch the app and swipe up. Search is also faster as it’s front and centre. Not trying to ‘glaze’ (is that the right term, kiddos?), but I am liking the new Sonos app update. I just wish there was support for widgets and also Dynamic Island on iPhone.