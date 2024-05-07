Apple iPad 10 Gets Price Drop in Canada, iPad 9 Axed

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Apple today introduced a new iPad Air and iPad Pro, while also dropping the price of the iPad 10th-generation, which now replaces the iPad 9th-gen on its website.

The iPad 10 sports a newer design over the iPad 9, and the latter was the last iPad with a Home button. It also has a landscape FaceTime camera and Touch ID built into the Sleep/Wake button.

The price drop for the iPad 10? We’re seeing it drop by $100 for both 64GB and 256GB versions, now starting at $499 in Canada. This matches some of the recent sales we’ve seen for the iPad 10. Remember that back in the fall of 2022, Apple hiked iPad prices across the board.

iPad 10 Wi-Fi

iPad 10 Cellular

As for the iPad 9, you will only find remaining stock at Apple authorized resellers. Amazon.ca has the iPad 9 still, available for $379.

