iPhone 16 Pro May Offer ‘Rose’ and ‘Space Black’ Titanium Colourways

It’s rumoured that Apple may launch two new colourways for iPhone 16 Pro later this year. It’s claimed that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in ‘Rose’ and ‘Space Black.’

Word about the new colourways comes by way of a Weibo post (via ShrimpApplePro on X). As first reported by 9to5Mac, the array of colour options for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to include ‘Rose,’ ‘Space Black,’ ‘White,’ and ‘Gray.’

As a result of the additional colours, it’s believed that Apple will be dropping ‘Natural’ and ‘Blue’ Titanium options. These two alongside the White and Gray options are available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, the iPhone 15 series was the first to omit a ‘Gold’ option since its introduction with the iPhone XS. Apple may be looking to mitigate that with the Rose Titanium colourway.

Well, according to the Weibo account, we will have a new color called Rose this year

No natural titanium and blue titanium

He was quite accurate on the iPhone 14 pro ‘s purple color. https://t.co/wVaPOOU7XR pic.twitter.com/BSs2H0tlID — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 26, 2024

The Weibo post continues to explain the slight differences and tweaks to the various colour options. For instance, the White is said to be more similar to the ‘Silver White’ of the iPhone 14 Pro. The ‘Black’ option that’s currently available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is now described as a “Deep Space Black”, harkening back to the iPhone 14 Pro as well. A Space Black titanium option was also available for the Apple Watch, perhaps inspiring Apple to bring it over to the iPhone.

Rumours regarding iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max colour options go as far back as January. At the time, it was believed that mockups of the device hinted that Apple would continue supporting a titanium chassis. This was where the ‘White Titanium’ design popped up, supporting the idea that one or more options would carry over.