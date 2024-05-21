Apple Wallet Now Supports Navigo Card for Seamless Paris Commutes

Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités have today announced that commuters can now add the Navigo card to their Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch, making it easier for Parisians and visitors to navigate the city’s transit system.

Riders can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet, and use an iPhone or Apple Watch to tap and ride.

“Users will love the safety, security, and seamlessness of purchasing passes and riding with a Navigo card in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Adding a Navigo card to Apple Wallet is a straightforward process. Users simply open the Wallet app, tap the Add (+) button, select “Transit Card,” and follow the on-screen instructions. With the Navigo card in Apple Wallet, there’s no need to visit ticket machines or retail locations to reload.

Available passes include t+, t+ reduced price, OrlyBus, RoissyBus tickets, and Navigo Day passes. To buy a pass, users select their Navigo card, tap the More (…) button, and choose “Buy Passes.”

Riders can quickly select their card and double-click the side button on their device, or if Express Mode is enabled, simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader to board without needing to unlock or wake up their device.

Apple has also updated the Apple Maps to includes real-time transit updates for the Paris metro, RER, tramways, RATP buses, and more. This new feature allows users to view detailed schedules, live departure and arrival times, and connections.

Last week, PRESTO also dropped a hint that official support for iPhone and Apple Watch would be coming soon. Incorporating PRESTO into Apple Wallet would allow users to access their transit cards directly without opening the PRESTO app, enhancing convenience for fare payments.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 and other updates during its WWDC keynote in June, which may also see PRESTO card get native support for Apple Wallet in Canada.