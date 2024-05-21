SpaceX Achieves First Video Call via Starlink Direct to Cell Satellites

SpaceX on Tuesday announced it had successfully tested its first video call using Starlink Direct to cell satellites, which is an ambitious plan to bring cell coverage for the entire planet, targeting faraway places that typically have no signal.

“First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones! We’re excited to go live with @TMobile later this year 🛰️🌎,” said SpaceX.

Back in February, SpaceX tested Direct to Cell by posting to X, while back in January tested sending and receiving first text messages using T-Mobile network spectrum, reports Tesla North.

Essentially, Direct to Cell Starlink satellites will overcome traditional obstacles for connecting a cellphone directly to a moving satellite, such as seamless handoffs and other timing delays. But these Starlink satellites are able to achieve cell service by using phased array antennas, advanced software and more to achieve a breakthrough.

SpaceX has various partners with Direct to Cell, with Rogers being the partner in Canada. For Rogers customers, Direct to Cell eventually means LTE cell signals in faraway places, such as rural areas that don’t have cellular connectivity.

SpaceX will continue its tests as more Starlink Direct to Cell satellite launches allow for extended deployment of eventual voice, data and IoT services by 2025.

