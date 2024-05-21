tvOS 17.5.1 Download Released for Apple TV

Apple has released tvOS 17.5.1 today with build number 21L580.

This release comes after iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 was released yesterday, to fix a bug related to deleted photos reappearing inside the Photos app.

Given how the Photos app is also on the Apple TV, this deleted photos reappearing fix looks to also be applied to tvOS. With many people using their Photo libraries as screensavers on Apple TV, to see a deleted photo show up on your TV might be embarrassing or awkward.

To install tvOS 17.5.1 on your Apple TV, just head to Settings > Software Updates > Update Software.