iPhone 16 Pro Max Said to Feature Advanced Camera Capabilities

Usman Qureshi
26 mins ago

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to introduce significant camera enhancements, including a larger main sensor and an all-new 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera (via MacRumors).

This rumour, which comes from a recent leak on Weibo by user OvO Baby Sauce OvO, suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with a custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor for its main camera.

This advanced sensor promises superior performance, thanks to features like a stacked design, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), and Digital Gain Control (DCG), which together enhance image quality, dynamic range, and noise control.

In contrast, the standard iPhone 16 Pro will continue to utilize the 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor, similar to what is found in the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

A significant upgrade is also expected for the Ultra Wide camera on both iPhone 16 Pro models. The new 48-megapixel sensor is a major leap from the 12-megapixel sensor in the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing for improved light capture and better photo quality, especially in low-light conditions.

This upgrade will enhance the 0.5x shooting mode, offering users a more versatile and high-quality camera experience.

This isn’t the first time rumors have pointed to these advancements. Earlier this year, the same claim about the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s main camera was made by “Digital Chat Station,” another reliable Weibo user known for accurate leaks about iPhone camera technology.

The rumour also align with a 2023 forecast by Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, who anticipated the inclusion of a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

If these predictions hold true, both iPhone 16 Pro models will be able to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode, providing users with unparalleled photo editing capabilities.

