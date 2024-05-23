Apple Said to Launch Foldable Display MacBook with 18.8-Inch Screen

Recent insights from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display industry expert Ross Young suggest that Apple’s upcoming MacBook will feature a foldable 18.8-inch screen, set to launch in 2026 (via MacRumors).

MacBook concept by Astropad

Ming-Chi Kuo initially hinted that the foldable MacBook could sport either an 18.8-inch or a 20.2-inch display. However, Ross Young has provided more precise information through a recent post on X.

Young stated that the MacBook would indeed come with an 18.76-inch display, citing cost considerations as the reason for not opting for a larger screen. When folded, this 18.8-inch MacBook is expected to resemble the size of a traditional 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook.

The foldable MacBook is anticipated to feature an all-screen design, potentially incorporating a virtual keyboard. While exact design details remain speculative, Kuo emphasized Apple’s commitment to minimizing screen creases, a common issue in foldable displays.

Achieving a crease-free screen could contribute to the device’s premium price, potentially approaching the $3,499 starting cost of Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

In addition to its innovative display, the foldable MacBook is expected to be powered by Apple’s forthcoming M5 chip, which has yet to be officially announced. This next-generation chip is likely to offer significant performance enhancements.

Although the foldable MacBook’s release is still a few years away, these early insights from Kuo and Young provide a glimpse into Apple’s future plans.