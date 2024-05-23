CBC to Launch 14 Free Streaming News Channels

The CBC today announced 14 new free 24/7 ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels are coming, as part of its 2024-25 programming slate. This expansion aims to enhance local news coverage for audiences across Canada.

“Our wide-ranging slate of original Canadian programming for the coming year embodies our promise to reflect more people, places and perspectives from across the country in new ways,” said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President, CBC, in a statement.

“As Canada’s storyteller, we are continuing to step up and stand apart from other media choices by serving audiences with more local coverage and stories from their own communities, acoss both news and entertainment,” added Williams.

Currently, CBC News BC and CBC News Toronto are live and available on CBC Gem, the CBC News App, the Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus.

Over the next year, these channels will be joined by 12 additional FAST channels serving Calgary, Edmonton, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, the North, Nova Scotia, Ottawa, PEI, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Windsor.

These new channels will offer continuous coverage of breaking news, weather updates, headlines, and local stories. This upcoming expansion follows the recent launch of seven community-focused podcasts and the addition of 19 local live streams of CBC Radio in the CBC News App.