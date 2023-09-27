Free CBC Comedy Streaming Channel Launches with Ads

The CBC has unveiled CBC Comedy today, a free 24/7 ad-supported streaming channel.

The channel is initially available on CBC Gem and is slated to launch on LG Channels, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus later this fall. CBC Comedy features a collection of the network’s original comedy series, sketch shows, and stand-up specials.

“CBC Comedy is our new go-to destination for the best comedy Canada has to offer, providing free, nonstop access to CBC’s acclaimed library of comedy from authentic original voices, and sketch and stand-up that reflects the times with satire and wit,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC, in a statement on Wednesday.

The channel’s programming includes popular shows like Kim’s Convenience and Emmy Award-winning Schitt’s Creek, as well as personal comedies Run the Burbs and Son of a Critch.

Also featured are workplace comedies Mr. D and Strays. CBC’s stand-up and sketch offerings such as TallBoyz and Baroness von Sketch Show will also be available, along with stand-up specials like Comedy Night with Rick Mercer and Halifax Comedy Festival.

The latest seasons of CBC’s ongoing comedy series will continue to be exclusively available on CBC Gem.

CBC Comedy joins CBC News Explore in CBC’s Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel lineup. CBC News BC, offering local news from Canada’s west coast, is scheduled for launch next year, with more local CBC News streaming channels to be rolled out on connected TVs, the CBC News App, and CBC Gem.

CBC Gem is accessible for free on multiple platforms including iOS and Android devices, online at CBCGem.ca, and on TV screens via Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Xbox.

