London Drugs Rejects $25M Ransom Demand, Hackers Leak Data

Western retailer London Drugs has confirmed that a criminal group targeting the company has released stolen employee data that was previously held for ransom. London Drugs is an authorized reseller of Apple products, plus numerous wireless services from telecoms.

In a statement to CityNews, the company said, “London Drugs has been named by cybercriminals as a victim of exfiltration of files from its corporate head office, and [it is] aware that some of these exfiltrated files have now been released.”

The company further acknowledged that some of the leaked data might contain personal information of its employees.

“We acknowledge that some of these files may contain some employee information – this is deeply distressing and London Drugs is taking all available steps to mitigate any impacts from these criminal acts, including notifying all current employees whose personal information could be potentially impacted and providing them with complimentary credit monitoring services and identity theft protection.”

The ransomware group LockBit posted links to files containing employee data on the dark web Thursday afternoon. The group had initially demanded $25 million from London Drugs in exchange for the stolen data, which was taken during an April cyberattack that closed retail stores for days. LockBit threatened to leak employee information if the ransom was not paid.

London Drugs has not confirmed the specifics of the released documents but reiterated its stance against paying the ransom.

“The perpetrators demanding the ransom first posted on Tuesday,” said Emsisoft cyber threat analyst Brett Callow, noting that the leaked files total “more than 300 gigabytes” in size, which he described as “a huge, huge amount.”

“London Drugs made absolutely the right decision in refusing to pay,” said Callow. “All they would have got in exchange for their money is a pinky-promise from the cybercriminals — untrustworthy, bad-faith actors — that the data would be destroyed. There’s no reason to believe that they actually do that. In fact, there is ample evidence that they do not. Law enforcement was actually able to hack into LockBit’s infrastructure a couple of months ago, and they found data stolen from organizations that had actually paid to have that data deleted.”

He advised employees whose information was leaked not to worry excessively, calling it “alarmist” to assume the worst.