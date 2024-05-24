Samsung Unpacked Event Rumoured For July 10th, Expected to Feature Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Samsung is rumoured to be hosting its next ‘Unpacked’ event on Wednesday, July 10th. Here, the tech company is expected to reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 devices.

According to Chosun, Samsung will detail its new foldable devices during the next Unpacked event. The tech keynote is reported to be taking place in Paris and is being held in early July as it’ll lead into the Paris Olympics, where Samsung is an official sponsor. The prevailing rumour is that Samsung’s summer Unpacked will introduce the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. However, those are likely not to be the only devices shown.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are reported to offer similar AI capabilities as the Galaxy S24 series, which was released earlier this year. Samsung leveraged Galaxy AI to bring many features to the device, including Live Translate, Circle to Search, Transcript, Note Assist, and more. It’s not yet confirmed if Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will support all AI features or if Samsung plans to introduce new ones specific to its foldable. It’s also claimed Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will feature weight and thickness.

On top of new foldable devices, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 wireless earphones are all heavily rumoured to be discussed at the Unpacked event. The new Galaxy Ring, first shown off earlier this year, is claimed to be launching in black, silver, and gold, and be offered in nine sizes. This week, an independant report from Yogesh Brar stated that Galaxy Ring could launch between $300 and $350 USD (roughly $410 – $479 CAD).

Galaxy Watch fans can look forward to Samsung reportedly reveal the device featuring a second-generation 3nm Exynos W1000 chip. If correct, the Galaxy Watch 7 could offer enhancing power efficiency by 20 percent. It’s also expected that a high-end Galaxy Watch will be announced, positioned for those who partake in outdoor activities. Finally, we could see Galaxy Buds 3 support an entire design overhaul, the first since its launch in 2019.

Historically, Samsung’s summer Unpacked events fall in August. However, Chosun’s claims that it’ll align with the Paris Olympics make sense as far as why Samsung would want to move it up a month or so.